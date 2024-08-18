14 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Giant Eagle

It's fair to say that as brands go, Giant Eagle hasn't always been the most reliable. The supermarket chain has been around for over 90 years, and has grown a family company into a booming business that boasts more than 130 stores nationwide. However, while it may have one of the best grocery store bakeries out there, over the decades it's been plagued by poor customer satisfaction scores, and more than its fair share of recalls. In the last few years alone, Giant Eagle has had to put out multiple recalls for various products due to their potential of contamination — and that hasn't done much to restore trust in the brand.

Recalls are not unique to Giant Eagle, of course; supermarkets announce them all the time, with contaminants or allergens potentially sneaking into products at any point in their production. However, at Giant Eagle they seem to happen more often than you might think. Additionally, these food recalls can be incredibly serious. If they're not caught, they can result in illness, and can even have fatal consequences It's important to be aware of the kinds of products that stores like Giant Eagle have had to recall in the past, so that you can be prepared for the future.