15 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Aldi

All major food retailers, including Aldi, have to recall food from time to time, in order to protect the public. Often, these foods pose a risk because they're contaminated with bacteria or parasites, contain dangerous foreign objects such as metal, or have been incorrectly labeled. As a huge, international, and increasingly dominant (especially in the U.S. market) retailer, Aldi has experienced many recalls. Some, however, have been more damaging than others, due to their scope or potential impact on the public. These recalls tend to be associated with the brand for years. We're here to take a look at the 15 worst.

Of course, many of the recalls mentioned in this article are not Aldi's fault. More often than not, they were supplier mistakes, manufacturing mishaps, or just pure bad luck. Yet, as the retailer, it is often Aldi that is held accountable. Thankfully, Aldi is known to act swiftly when a product is suspected of being unsafe. The brand has rapid response plans that ensure all products are pulled from shelves quickly and effectively. What's more, a product recall webpage ensures all customers can keep up to date with any recalls. As we will see, these precautions help prevent hundreds of people from falling ill.