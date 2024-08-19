Is It Possible To Order A Decaf Espresso Martini At A Bar?

Most coffee liqueurs have minimal amounts of caffeine. Even Kahlua, one of the most popular coffee-flavored drinks in the world, contains a minuscule amount of the stimulant despite its strong coffee flavor. To give you an idea, a 1.5-ounce cup of Starbucks espresso packs a caffeine punch of 150 milligrams per serving, but Kahlua has a measly 5 milligrams. A serving of Hershey Kisses has more than that! It may be important to know that decaf coffee isn't 100% caffeine-free and contains a small amount. The decaffeination process removes 97% of the caffeine from regular coffee, leaving around 2 milligrams of caffeine in a typical serving.

Many vodka makers have jumped on the espresso martini craze, and there are now several coffee-flavored vodkas on the market. It's unclear if these specialty vodkas are among the foods and drinks that you didn't know contain caffeine, so it's best to avoid them whenever possible if caffeine is a problem. It's always better to be safe than sorry.

There's one last thing to consider before you enjoy that cocktail at your favorite watering hole. Many espresso martinis are garnished with coffee beans, so keep that in mind before you pop those tiny caffeine bombs into your mouth. You can ask the bartender to "hold the beans, please," and see if they can top off your decaf espresso martini with some delicious chocolate shavings instead.