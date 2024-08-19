Is It Possible To Order A Decaf Espresso Martini At A Bar?
Many people avoid caffeine before bedtime and skip espresso martinis on an evening out to avoid a night of staring at the ceiling. If insomnia isn't enough to keep you away from caffeinated cocktails, studies from the Centers For Disease Control have shown mixing caffeine and alcohol can increase blood pressure and lead to dehydration. So for many, when choosing a cocktail, it may be best to avoid caffeine.
Does this mean you need to abstain from delicious, creamy espresso martinis? Not so fast. There are options that will allow you to indulge without the risk of insomnia or any other troublesome side effects from caffeine. A basic espresso martini is made with a few simple ingredients: espresso, vodka, and a sweetener, often simple syrup or a coffee-flavored liqueur. If you're avoiding caffeine, just ask the bartender if they have decaf coffee or espresso available, and you'll have your decaf espresso martini. But what about those tasty coffee liqueurs that add flavor and sweetness, do they also add caffeine?
Coffee-flavored liqueur and caffeine
Most coffee liqueurs have minimal amounts of caffeine. Even Kahlua, one of the most popular coffee-flavored drinks in the world, contains a minuscule amount of the stimulant despite its strong coffee flavor. To give you an idea, a 1.5-ounce cup of Starbucks espresso packs a caffeine punch of 150 milligrams per serving, but Kahlua has a measly 5 milligrams. A serving of Hershey Kisses has more than that! It may be important to know that decaf coffee isn't 100% caffeine-free and contains a small amount. The decaffeination process removes 97% of the caffeine from regular coffee, leaving around 2 milligrams of caffeine in a typical serving.
Many vodka makers have jumped on the espresso martini craze, and there are now several coffee-flavored vodkas on the market. It's unclear if these specialty vodkas are among the foods and drinks that you didn't know contain caffeine, so it's best to avoid them whenever possible if caffeine is a problem. It's always better to be safe than sorry.
There's one last thing to consider before you enjoy that cocktail at your favorite watering hole. Many espresso martinis are garnished with coffee beans, so keep that in mind before you pop those tiny caffeine bombs into your mouth. You can ask the bartender to "hold the beans, please," and see if they can top off your decaf espresso martini with some delicious chocolate shavings instead.
Making your own decaf espresso martinis
If you're expecting to indulge in more than one martini, you might want to consider imbibing at home. The good news is that decaf espresso martinis are a cinch to make in your own kitchen. You don't even need an espresso machine to get that signature deep coffee flavor into your cocktail.
Your source for decaf espresso is as close as your nearest coffee house, where you can pick up a shot to go and pop it in the fridge until you mix up your martini. Another alternative is to simply substitute brewed unleaded coffee like in this espresso martini recipe that calls for regular coffee. You can also use a decaf cold brew concentrate in a 1:1 swap. Don't forget to serve it in a chilled glass for the classic martini experience.
Whether you're hosting a cocktail party for friends on a summer afternoon or relishing some alone time in front of the fire on a winter night, decaf espresso martinis fill the bill. There's no need to miss out on the rich, smooth taste that has made them so popular. No caffeine required.