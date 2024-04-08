The Huge Hosting Mistake To Avoid At Your Next Cocktail Party

I learned this lesson in hosting philosophy when I lived in Italy. There, nightly aperitivo hour is a lively and deeply ingrained part of the culture, and while it's an ideal way to connect with the community and stretch the social part of the night, it's easy to get carried away with your tasty spritz or negroni cocktail long before the dinner hour. And while drinking is very much a component of daily life, drunkenness is generally frowned upon. For this reason, Italians feel it's very important to serve little bites along with alcoholic beverages since food helps slow the body's absorption of alcohol.

Additionally, making sure a guest is well fed is simply part of the Italian ideal of hospitality. An abundant spread of bites is a sign of generosity and care. They also believe strongly that food and drink elevate one another, and are simply meant to be enjoyed together. In most cases, these offerings are nothing elaborate. Sometimes it's a bowl of peanuts or popcorn, other times it's crudités and hummus, a board of cheese and cured meats, or even potato chips straight from a bag. If you have time and feel inclined to make more ambitious hors d'oeuvres, this is a great chance to get creative, but you can absolutely keep it simple and affordable, just as long as there's something of substance on the table.