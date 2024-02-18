It's A Total Myth That Decaf Coffee Doesn't Have Caffeine

Some coffee drinkers consume their joe for the energizing hit of caffeine in each cup, while others simply enjoy the beverage's smooth flavor. Suppose you prefer to avoid caffeine altogether or are trying to lower your daily caffeine intake but you want to incorporate a warming cup of coffee into your day. A decaffeinated coffee may seem like the perfect solution.

Unfortunately, it is a myth that decaf coffee is entirely caffeine-free. You will still encounter low levels in each cup. The processes through which caffeine is removed from the coffee beans do a good job of stripping most of it away, but some traces are still left behind. It is estimated that 97% of caffeine is removed during the decaffeination process. The 3% left over is minor but not necessarily negligible. Though decaf coffee is a step in the right direction for those trying to minimize their caffeine consumption, it is still wise to keep those trace amounts in mind.