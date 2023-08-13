Bell Pepper Rings Make The Best Alternative For Eggs In A Basket

If you have eggs for breakfast often, you probably know that eating scrambled eggs every morning with toast can get a little boring. However, one way to liven up your daily eggs and toast is to make eggs in a basket, which is basically a piece of toast with a hole cut in the middle to make space to crack an egg inside. However, if you are on a paleo eating plan, have a gluten allergy, or are just tired of toast in general because it is almost impossible to cook perfectly, then a great replacement for eggs in a basket is eggs in a bell pepper ring.

Eggs in a bell pepper ring are a fun way to add some extra flavor and a crunch to sunny-side-up eggs. They are also super easy to make and completely customizable. Add your own flair to eggs in a bell pepper ring by sprinkling fresh herbs and cheese on top, or even add bits of ham, sausage, or bacon. Both versatile and delicious, this easy breakfast idea is sure to liven up your morning.