Yes, You Can 'Bake' A Cake In An Air Fryer

Golden and crispy on the outside but moist and tender on the inside — that's the signature characteristic of air-fried foods. While you might opt for an air fryer instead of an oven to cook up crispy fried chicken, onion rings, and french fries, it may sound like an unlikely match for cakes. However, King Arthur Baking claims that with the right recipe and some adjustments, air fryers can handle those sugary batter-filled treats with ease. Since most air fryers are smaller than ovens, they're perfect for those times when you want to bake a small batch of cupcakes or a single-layer cake without heating up your entire kitchen.

This may sound like a newfangled trend in baking, but air fryer cake recipes have been popping up in cookbooks and online for some time now. The secret? Choosing the right recipe and ingredients (like a little vodka, perhaps) to ensure that your cakes come out just as scrumptious as they would if they were baked in a traditional oven. And, lucky for you, we're about to share some tips on how to "bake" a cake in an air fryer to save time and energy while still enjoying the same sweet, sugary result. With this guide, you'll be whipping up delicious cakes in your air fryer in no time.