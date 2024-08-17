This Cake Cutting Hack Is Way More Effort Than It's Worth
There are few things more satisfying to a home chef than cutting into a well-crafted cake lathered in homemade frosting. Whether you're making a rainbow layer cake for an upcoming birthday or a simple two-layer chocolate cake for a shareable after-dinner treat, achieving uniform and visually appealing slices are an essential component of the overall experience. That being said, instead of using a standard knife to cut your next dessert, some believe tongs are a fast and effective way to cut cake slices with ease. Since enjoying a moist delectable crumb is just as important as serving an aesthetically pleasing treat in a timely fashion, finding the best way to cut your next circular cake is imperative. If you're often frustrated by the difficulty that comes with cutting and transferring cake slices to individual plates, you need an easier way to get the job done. Yet, are tongs truly the best alternative?
While using backward kitchen tongs may be a unique way to cut your next layer cake, the results aren't always consistent. Various factors like cake structure and tong selection impact the effectiveness of this hack. When all is said and done you may find that following savvy, knife-specific cake-cutting tips may be more beneficial than taking a creative gamble. Yet, before you decide if tongs are worth the risk, you need to fully understand the ins and outs of this cake cutting hack along with this method's associated drawbacks.
Why cutting cake with kitchen tongs isn't the most reliable way to serve dessert
To do the tong cake-cutting hack effectively, you need to start with the right kind of tongs. Stainless steel pom tongs with flat-sided arms are the only model that truly work for cutting cake. Serving tongs with inner metal lips or lock features at the base won't produce clean lines. In using tongs to cut your next round cake, place them backwards and hold the utensil by each individual arm. Line up the central curve toward the center of your cake and press down with both hands.
As shown in the TikTok video, remove cake slices by pulling tongs inward toward you. In an ideal situation, the sides of each triangular slice will stick to this utensil as you transfer cake to plates. While this hack isn't necessarily ineffective, many factors need to align in order to produce satisfactory results.
Not only do you need to have the right style of tongs, but your cake needs to be sturdy enough to handle excessive pressure. Tongs with thicker arms run the risk of indirectly crushing slices and smashing portions along the way. Additionally, by using tongs, you can't fully utilize the cutting tip for perfect cake slices. Rinsing or wiping tongs with hot water after each cut may not be worth the extra effort. While there may be more constructive ways to cut your next cake, this tong-specific hack does pose a few benefits.
Effectively cut your next layer cake in more ways than one
To experience the few advantages of this tong-slicing cake hack, follow these tips. Before using pom tongs to slice your next cake, make sure they're long enough for the central curve to reach the middle of your confection with room to spare. Nine-inch tongs are long enough to reach your cake's midpoint while simultaneously allowing you to maintain a full grip of each individual arm. Saving this hack for cakes and varieties of frosting that have a more uniform consistency will also produce better results.
The benefits that come with this particular hack have everything to do with adaptability in serving. With the right tongs, you can cut equally-shaped pieces of cake with little effort. You can also slice cake and remove pieces without having to use a finger to maneuver each portion to individual plates.
However, if you don't own the recommended style of tongs and want to keep the process of cutting your next cake as simple as possible, use a knife for consistent results. To prove your resourcefulness go one step further and use the best kind of knife for cutting cake layers. With the correct knife and proper handling, you can achieve uniform cake slices with ease. While using tongs can be effective in certain situations, this one-of-a-kind hack lacks versatility and tends to produce inconsistent results.