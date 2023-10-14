The Cutting Tip To Keep In Mind For Perfect Slices Of Cake

There's a reason why cakes are served at special occasions: Baking a cake from start to finish is a bit of an undertaking. Some treats come together quickly, but a homemade cake made from scratch takes several steps, and that's just the baking part. Once you have the cake mixed, baked, and cooled, it needs to be frosted and decorated.

With all that work involved, it's no wonder bakeries always seem to be busy. If you've spent some quality time baking the perfect birthday, anniversary, or going-away party cake, or if you spent your hard-earned money on something special from the bakery, don't foul it up in the last stretch when it's time to cut. When you're cutting a cake, be sure to clean off the knife between cuts.

Cakes are delicate confections, and it not only takes work but also a little science to get your layers to rise and to get the crumb to set. If you don't clean off your knife between cuts, you can crush all that delicate crumb, and of course, mess up the beautiful frosting too. If you're on cake-cutting duty, make sure you have a clean towel or access to the sink so that you can cut picture-perfect slices every time.