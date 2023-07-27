The Best Kind Of Knife To Use For Cutting Cake Layers

Layer cake is one of life's simple pleasures, best enjoyed with friends and loved ones as an undeniable symbol of celebration (hello, five-layer wine and berry chocolate anniversary cake). And it's relatively simple to make, too. If you have the right baking knowledge and kitchen tools, you can achieve the infamous clean, defined layers that look stunning when you go to remove the first slice. There is, in particular, one must-have tool for cutting cake into even layers without compromising their texture: a serrated knife.

Compared to a chef's knife (which has a smooth, shape blade and relies on downward force and pressure to chop food), a serrated knife, with its jagged or scalloped edges, employs a gentle sawing motion to cut cake into layers ready to be filled and frosted, all without compacting the soft, fluffy cake.

Any bread knife with sharp, ridged edges will do the cake-cutting job well. Just like using a serrated bread knife to slice a hearty fresh-baked ciabatta loaf, you can use a serrated knife to cut even cake layers without smashing their delicate, airy crumb structure. And you likely already have one on hand. If you don't, while there are expensive serrated knife options out there, you can buy a good serrated bread knife for $25 or less.