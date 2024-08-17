You Can Definitely Make Rice Krispies Treats In An Air Fryer (But Should You?)

It's not a question of whether this device can handle sweets. You can make fried ice cream in your air fryer as well as delicious cookies and donuts. Nonetheless, using this appliance to craft Rice Krispies treats comes with some potential downsides. As seen in the TikTok video below, during preparation, the air fryer basket is loaded to the brim ingredients. It starts with the cereal (which you don't want blowing around) followed by marshmallows and pats of butter.

For effective use, air fryers should never be over-filled since too much food prevents hot air from circulating properly. If air is unable to move, marshmallows might become too toasted in some spots while not melting as well in others. Moreover, if they are placed at the tippy top of your fryer basket, they could catch on the roof of this appliance when melted. An overfilled basket may cause hard-to-clean messes on the non-removable parts of your air fryer. Plus, thanks to butter's low smoke point, it can burn or start smoking in an air fryer. If the melted ingredients somehow seep through the holes in the basket, that may also cause burning.

If this approach doesn't seem worth the possible drawbacks, you might be better off going the conventional route when making these treats. However, with mindful preparation, the issues could be addressed if you're set on using the air fryer. There may even be some benefits.