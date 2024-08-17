You Can Definitely Make Rice Krispies Treats In An Air Fryer (But Should You?)
Out of all the nostalgic desserts you can enjoy, if you're looking for a reliable option that is consistently delicious and easy to prepare, Rice Krispies treats are a solid choice. These confections are typically made by melting butter and marshmallows in a pot over your stove, mixing in Rice Krispies cereal, and pressing the combined mixture into a sturdy casserole dish. However, some foodies are turning to their trusted air fryers to complete the first few steps of this classic recipe. Yet, is this trendy appliance apt to handle the heating and melding of sticky cereal-laden treats?
Air fryers are known for evenly cooking food through the application of a convection-style fan which circulates hot air through an interior vessel or basket. Foodies who make Rice Krispies treats in this popular appliance simply dump the necessary ingredients into the central heating basket, cook until melted and easily combined, and then transfer the mixture to a designated pan for proper formation. While this heating method may seem just as effective as your stove, air fryers are a bit more finicky when it comes to maintenance. Using one also means following certain protocols surrounding safe and effective cooking. While heating marshmallows, butter, and cereal in this countertop appliance can be done, crafting Rice Krispies treats in your air fryer may present more unwanted risks than potential benefits.
The downside of using an air fryer to make Rice Krispies treats
It's not a question of whether this device can handle sweets. You can make fried ice cream in your air fryer as well as delicious cookies and donuts. Nonetheless, using this appliance to craft Rice Krispies treats comes with some potential downsides. As seen in the TikTok video below, during preparation, the air fryer basket is loaded to the brim ingredients. It starts with the cereal (which you don't want blowing around) followed by marshmallows and pats of butter.
For effective use, air fryers should never be over-filled since too much food prevents hot air from circulating properly. If air is unable to move, marshmallows might become too toasted in some spots while not melting as well in others. Moreover, if they are placed at the tippy top of your fryer basket, they could catch on the roof of this appliance when melted. An overfilled basket may cause hard-to-clean messes on the non-removable parts of your air fryer. Plus, thanks to butter's low smoke point, it can burn or start smoking in an air fryer. If the melted ingredients somehow seep through the holes in the basket, that may also cause burning.
If this approach doesn't seem worth the possible drawbacks, you might be better off going the conventional route when making these treats. However, with mindful preparation, the issues could be addressed if you're set on using the air fryer. There may even be some benefits.
How to successfully make Rice Krispies treats in your air fryer
While making Rice Krispies treats in an air fryer seems potentially messy, there are a few notable positives in trying this preparation method. For starters, using an air fryer may require less time and active participation in the recipe making process. When preparing over your stove, you not only have to wait for the added butter to liquify before melting your marshmallows, but you have to continuously stir the combined mixture to avoid burning. With an air fryer, all you have to do is fill your fryer basket as suggested and set the temperature and timer. Five minutes later, with some careful stirring, you're ready to spread this sweet and sticky mixture into your casserole dish to set.
To combat the risk of melted butter and marshmallows seeping through the base of your fryer basket, feel free to use a silicone liner as a precaution. While the Rice Krispies mixture may be more difficult to stir with a flimsy liner along the base of your basket, that layer of protection may ward off smoke or hard-to-clean messes from unwanted drips. If you desire toasted, s'more-like marshmallows, air fryer Rice Krispies treats may be worth the effort. While making them in this trendy appliance may not exactly qualify as one of the air fryer hacks you'll want to try ASAP, follow these tips if you're determined to give this method a try.