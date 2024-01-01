No Job Is Too Big For An Air Fryer, Even Fried Ice Cream

The air fryer might be the best modern-day kitchen appliance on the market. It essentially gives you the crispy coating and perfect crunch of a deep fryer without the need to soak your food in high-fat, greasy oil. And depending on its coating, you can put just about anything into an air fryer — even fried ice cream, as long as it's not coated in liquid batter.

Fried ice cream might not sound possible, but it's actually a pretty popular dessert. Commonly served at Mexican restaurants, it's the result of flash-frying ice cream to give it a crispy, hearty exterior without melting the ice cream inside. And while you might see it on stalls at your local fair as well as listed on Mexican restaurant dessert menus, it's quite easy to make at home, too, as long as you know what to do. And don't worry about breaking out the deep fryer; you can fry it just as easily in the air fryer.