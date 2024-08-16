How WWII Food Science Helped Create This Iconic Snack

Processed cheese and cheese-flavored spreads produced by what we know today as the Kraft company became very popular amongst soldiers during World War I. When the second World War began and food scientists began experimenting with ways to get foods to soldiers in quick and easy ways, cheese was, of course, on their menu.

While the cheesy taste of home continued to be in high demand from soldiers abroad, grocery manufacturers and food scientists alike struggled to understand the right way to store and ship the temperamental dairy product without running into major spoilage problems while the product was shelved for long periods of time. The high fat content in cheese also reacts poorly to major temperature changes, which means it needs to remain refrigerated and well-sealed when transported and stored. This process is extremely expensive to maintain, so regular, full-fat cheese wasn't exactly an ideal option for the military.

This is when the idea of dehydration came into play. When scientists first applied this method to cheese, however, it crumbled into a dry powder rather than solidifying or melting as they expected — this was the very cheese dust that would later be sprinkled onto chips and sold as Cheetos. USDA dairy scientist George Sanders first patented this surprising discovery in 1943, and it was sold to the military as a cheap, easy way to create cheesy foods without worrying about expensive shipping costs or temperamental storage solutions.