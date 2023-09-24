9 Snacks Invented During WWII That We Still Enjoy Today

World War II, perhaps the most influential event of the 20th century, had an enormous impact on food security. While the war effort created an unparalleled demand for industrial food production to feed troops around the world, the war itself also generated unprecedented levels of food scarcity amongst the civilian populace. Meals during wartime became a cornerstone of efficiency and ingenuity, with rations, rationing, sanctions, and embargos dictating the food available to individual populations across the globe.

Scarcity was a fact of daily life for many households before, during, and after the war. In places that weren't subjected to starvation, families still had limited access to foods formerly regarded as pantry staples. With an emphasis on shelf-stable ingredients and unconventional flavor combinations, the food consumed during the war sparked many creative solutions to keep people fed and transformed the modern diet by popularizing new forms of food processing and food preservation technologies.

Whether it was an attempt to navigate rationing on the home front or execution of military orderliness to fortify front lines, many of the convenience foods we see on grocery shelves today were invented because of or in direct response to World War II. Here is a list of nine well-known snacks that World War II made mainstream, proving that the war, which forever changed the world, did the same for how we eat.