9 Discontinued Types Of Cheetos We Won't Be Seeing Again

Frito-Lay has also been happy to provide options to fans who like the heat. One of the most recent came in the form of the Cheetos crunchy Nashville Hot flavor. Nashville Hot is a fried chicken style that has been popular for several years. It's a flavor centered around deep-fried chicken taste notes and is often served on bread, with hot sauce, and featuring toppings like pickles and coleslaw.

The Cheetos brand capitalized on the popularity of this recipe in the form of Nashville Hot Cheetos and the company marketed these snacks as an option featuring spices authentic to the Nashville hot flavor. These chips turn the heat level up, focusing on flavor that is big on spice and less on cheese flavor. Inside the bag, these snacks were shaped much like any other Cheetos variety but looked more like fried chicken sticks. People that reviewed this snack noticed the chicken-like flavor and placed the heat index in the range a few notches below Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

This snack was released as a limited edition flavor for people who appreciate hot flavors. It was so limited that it only came out in two chain stores — Dollar General and Circle K. So if you never caught these when they were around, you would not be in the minority. Ultimately, the appeal of the Cheetos crunchy Nashville Hot flavor wasn't strong enough for them to be more than a short-term limited edition snack.