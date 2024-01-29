We Tried OREO Space Dunk Cookies And They're Out Of This World

In the world of chocolate sandwich cookies, in 2024, a new flavor — Space Dunk — will boldly go where no OREO has gone before. This limited edition OREO flavor also has an out-of-this-world look, with a neon pink and blue "Cosmic Creme" interior laced with popping candy, five spacey embossed designs on the cookie's exterior, and, in a first for the brand, a small hole on the top, allowing a peek at the goods inside.

If that isn't enough, OREO is holding a contest to lift off one lucky eater to the edge of space, for an actual space dunk. In a press release, Michelle Deignan, Vice President at OREO, said "OREO cookies are all about transporting fans to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity," adding, "we hope to take playfulness to new heights, proving it is not only in all of us, but also exists in space."

The OREO Space Dunk instantly captured our imagination, putting our heads deep in the clouds and thinking about going far above the actual clouds. But what about the cookies themselves? Are these extraterrestrial snacks something truly extra special, or should they be jettisoned out of an airlock? I kept my feet on the ground and reached for the stars to find out. Here are the results of my chew and review, based on taste, texture, look, and overall loveability.

