We Tried OREO Space Dunk Cookies And They're Out Of This World
In the world of chocolate sandwich cookies, in 2024, a new flavor — Space Dunk — will boldly go where no OREO has gone before. This limited edition OREO flavor also has an out-of-this-world look, with a neon pink and blue "Cosmic Creme" interior laced with popping candy, five spacey embossed designs on the cookie's exterior, and, in a first for the brand, a small hole on the top, allowing a peek at the goods inside.
If that isn't enough, OREO is holding a contest to lift off one lucky eater to the edge of space, for an actual space dunk. In a press release, Michelle Deignan, Vice President at OREO, said "OREO cookies are all about transporting fans to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity," adding, "we hope to take playfulness to new heights, proving it is not only in all of us, but also exists in space."
The OREO Space Dunk instantly captured our imagination, putting our heads deep in the clouds and thinking about going far above the actual clouds. But what about the cookies themselves? Are these extraterrestrial snacks something truly extra special, or should they be jettisoned out of an airlock? I kept my feet on the ground and reached for the stars to find out. Here are the results of my chew and review, based on taste, texture, look, and overall loveability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What does OREO Space Dunk taste like?
Pulling out the OREO tray, the Space Dunk cookies immediately make their presence known. While the dark brown cookie occupies most of the color space, the warm glow of the neon blue and pink Cosmic Creme reminds me of the "Miami Vice" title. One half of the cookies is the standard issue embossed OREO manhole cover, and the other is one of five subtle designs: Astronaut, rocket, shooting star, stargaze, and telescope. Within those designs lies a little physical hole, where the pink half of the cream sticks out, as if it were the center of this cookie's universe.
OREO Space Dunk cookies don't smell all that different from regular OREOs. Some in the tray were slightly broken, and some of the cookies weren't fully attached to the creme. For those that were intact, the cookies were easy to twist off and separate. The Cosmic Creme OREO filling has the consistency of Silly Putty, and could easily be rolled off the cookie and held in the hand.
Taking a full bite of the cookie sandwich, the exterior tastes like any old OREO, and the inside like super-sweet cotton candy icing. With each munch, also comes a surprisingly light Pop Rocks-like crunch. After polishing off a cookie, the usual dense chocolate flavor sticks around in the teeth. However, long after the creme has left the recesses of the mouth, the Pop Rocks crunch ends up hanging around too, like some most welcome "space" debris.
OREO Space Dunk nutritional info
OREO Space Dunk's terrestrial ingredients include sugar, with enriched flour, palm oil, soybean and/or canola oil, cocoa, corn starch, high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, baking soda, salt, soy lecithin, blue 1 lake, chocolates natural and arrival flavor, blue 2 lake, red 40, red 3, and carbon dioxide. This product also contains wheat and soy allergens, and is Kosher-certified.
There are about 20 cookies per package. A serving size of OREO Space Dunks is 2 cookies, which weigh 29 grams. That's good for 6 grams of total fat, 90 milligrams of sodium, 21 grams of total carbohydrates, with 13 grams of added sugars, and less than 1 gram of protein. 2 cookies also contain 1 milligram of iron and 30 milligrams of potassium.
When, where, and how to buy OREO Space Dunk
The OREO Space Dunk chocolate sandwich cookies are a limited edition item. They've been available for presale since January 23rd, on liftoff.oreo.com and Walmart, and will roll out into nationwide retailers starting January 31st, while supplies last. The contest for a trip above Earth ends in early April, so perhaps these cookies will be around until at least then.
OREO Space Dunk comes in 10.68-ounce bags, which retail for $4.58. Based on the best-by date on the bag I received, they should be devoured within three months or so.
The final verdict
While the taste of these Space Dunk cookies mostly sticks to the usual OREO script, it's the little touches that make them extra special. Sure, the five spacey designs don't look as shiny and clear as they do on the packaging, but that little hole allowing the bonus peek inside is a cool novelty. With the fun vibrant dual frosting colors and a double dose of crunch, thanks to the cookie and the popping candy, this OREO is a twin-winner.
Since the word "Dunk" is in the cookie name, I decided to do so in a glass of milk. It neither added nor took away from the fun. Perhaps a better dunking partner would be into a glass full of even more popping candy, to really get things rocking. Also, I tried the Cosmic Creme by itself, sans cookie, and it didn't work the same magic as it does when serving as the sandwich's meat. Leave as is, and enjoy.
OREO Space Dunk cookies are out of this world, but are only visiting our blue planet for a limited time. While they're here, within our orbit, there's no reason not to make contact with them. This is especially true for fans of the OREO brand, but even for the casual cookie monsters too. Don't let them leave the escape pod just yet, as the countdown is on. 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1...