The History Of Coca-Cola's Iconic Polar Bear Mascots, Explained

Made from one of the world's most closely guarded recipes, Coca-Cola was first sold in France in 1919, and three years later, local distributors created a print advertisement for the beverage, imploring consumers to buvez (or, in English, "drink") Coca-Cola. The art strongly conveyed how refreshing Coke could be by placing it in the hands of a polar bear. According to Cardiff University's blog on Arctic Relations, this coincides with a time when "polar bear imagery was thriving in fine art, popular culture, and entertainment," in Europe. In Germany, there was a polar bear "craze" where people in polar bear costumes would often pose in public for photographs.

Over the next seven decades, Coca-Cola print marketing campaigns made use of polar bear imagery here and there. But the company never fully embraced the cold-dwelling animal as an advertising mascot until 1993, when the animal starred in a TV commercial. To devise a visually striking campaign for Creative Artists Agency, artist Ken Stewart thought about how he drank Coke while watching movies, and then got a glimpse of his Labrador retriever, who he says resembled a polar bear at the puppy stage. Stewart put those two ideas together, and decided that a movie for Coke-drinking polar bears in the Arctic wilderness would be the Northern Lights. "Northern Lights" became the name of that Coca-Cola spot, the first of more than two dozen animated commercials starring the animals.