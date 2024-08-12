This Lettuce Swap Will Give Your Tuna Sandwich The Crunch It Deserves
Creamy tuna fish is the star of the show when it comes to the classic tuna salad sandwich, but that doesn't mean it doesn't need a little support to make it pop. Enter the leafy green. Red or green leaf lettuce definitely gives it a shock of color, and romaine brings intriguing flavor, but that's not enough to make this meal stand out — your lettuce needs to offer a little something extra. That's why you should look no further than humble iceberg lettuce.
Iceberg lettuce is generally front of mind if you want a classic wedge salad. It's perfect for that dish; all the bacon and blue cheese used in it tucks deliciously into the lettuce's many corners and crevices. However, iceberg lettuce is so much more than a dressing delivery device. This big ball of leaves' crunchy, cabbage-like texture, and sweet, watery, mild taste make it perfect for a tuna sandwich.
Getting the most out of iceberg lettuce
Tuna tends to have a rich, buttery, and salty flavor. Combined with mayo and other elements commonly mixed into tuna salad, it creates a thick filling that screams out for something flavorful and crisp. Iceberg lettuce checks both those boxes. Yet at the same time, iceberg lettuce doesn't compete with the filling — it merely complements it. Moreover, if you find your tuna fish salad is a little on the dry side, water-rich iceberg can help with that. To take full advantage of these gifts, make sure you buy the best quality lettuce. Leave the ultra-large heads behind — they're not as tasty — and be sure to give the stem a quick sniff. It should have a sweet, subtle scent.
If you don't like this lettuce as a single leaf on top of your sandwich, you can chop it up into thin shredded ribbons and create a mound of it to set your tuna salad on. It's worth noting, though, that shredded iceberg lettuce is going to offer a slightly different crunch than a full leaf. Want a totally different take? Keep the leaves of lettuce whole and skip the bread altogether. This light, savory meal is a little like a spring roll, and the perfect thing for a hot summer day.
How to store your iceberg lettuce
To store your iceberg lettuce properly, leave the pre-washed, pre-boxed stuff behind: You have to buy a fully intact head and clean it yourself. This is how you ensure it maintains its freshness. It also helps you preserve its crispy, crunchy nature, which so suits a tuna salad sandwich.
Iceberg lettuce stays fresh longer if you don't wash it and chop it up until you're ready to use it; however, you should remove any brown or discolored leaves before storing. Once you've washed and parceled it up (regardless of whether you've shredded the leaves or kept them intact), store it in a airtight container or plastic storage bag along with a paper towel, which will absorb any excess moisture. If you've done this properly, it will stay fresh for up to 10 days. Unfortunately, your tuna salad will only last for three to four days in the fridge, so eat up.