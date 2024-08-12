This Lettuce Swap Will Give Your Tuna Sandwich The Crunch It Deserves

Tuna tends to have a rich, buttery, and salty flavor. Combined with mayo and other elements commonly mixed into tuna salad, it creates a thick filling that screams out for something flavorful and crisp. Iceberg lettuce checks both those boxes. Yet at the same time, iceberg lettuce doesn't compete with the filling — it merely complements it. Moreover, if you find your tuna fish salad is a little on the dry side, water-rich iceberg can help with that. To take full advantage of these gifts, make sure you buy the best quality lettuce. Leave the ultra-large heads behind — they're not as tasty — and be sure to give the stem a quick sniff. It should have a sweet, subtle scent.

If you don't like this lettuce as a single leaf on top of your sandwich, you can chop it up into thin shredded ribbons and create a mound of it to set your tuna salad on. It's worth noting, though, that shredded iceberg lettuce is going to offer a slightly different crunch than a full leaf. Want a totally different take? Keep the leaves of lettuce whole and skip the bread altogether. This light, savory meal is a little like a spring roll, and the perfect thing for a hot summer day.