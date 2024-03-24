How To Store Iceberg Lettuce So It Stays Perfectly Crisp

Iceberg lettuce often gets a bad rap for having a lower nutritional value compared to other leafy greens. However, when it comes to texture, there's no denying iceberg lettuce is superior. If you want to add a refreshing crunch to a salad or sandwich, iceberg is the lettuce to use. Unfortunately, its leaves can easily turn limp if you fail to store it properly.

You might think the best way to maintain the crispness of iceberg lettuce is to store it in a dry, airtight container, but you actually want there to be a good amount of airflow as well as a little moisture. To achieve a perfect balance of both, instead of sealing up your iceberg lettuce, all you need to do is keep it in the bag it came in and wrap the head in paper towels. For optimal results, it also helps to remove any already wilted leaves and to store it in the crisper drawer. This will keep the lettuce fresh and crisp for up to 10 days.