The Rather Mysterious Origins Of The Classic Wedge Salad

If you have ever had dinner at a classic American steakhouse, you've probably tried a wedge salad. True to its name, this fantastic dish involves cutting a bed of iceberg lettuce into the shape of a wedge and serving it under a pile of toppings — a tactic that brings a bit of flare to your plate. Usually, these fun salads boast a hearty sprinkling of boiled eggs, red onions, and bacon bits, before being smothered in a thick, creamy sauce, such as blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Over the years, however, several other variations of the wedge salad have popped up in different restaurants. Even the most traditional wedge salads can include a twist, such as the addition of bread crumbs or chives. Meanwhile, more modern versions feature elements that give the salad a theme. Mexican wedge salads dress up the classic bacon and blue cheese mix with corn and cilantro. Greek wedge salads combine vinegar-based salad dressings with saltier ingredients such as olives and feta. At the end of the day, the charm of the wedge salad is that its neutral iceberg lettuce base combines beautifully with a variety of elements.

Although the relative diversity of the wedge salad is indisputable, the same cannot be said for its history. It is not exactly clear who invented the dish. From lettuce's Egyptian origins to its more modern reputation as an unhealthy eat, this is what we know about the history of the wedge salad.