Pimento Grilled Cheese Is The Delicious Upgrade We Never Saw Coming

One of the great things about the connectivity of our 21st-century world is the dissemination of once-local foodie delights. You don't have to be in Maine to find a delicious lobster roll anymore, you don't need to go to Texas for some amazing barbecue, and you don't have to go to Buffalo for some traditional wings. And when it comes to Southern staples that should definitely be enjoyed far and wide, look no further than pimento cheese.

You may wonder what exactly pimento cheese is and how it is used. There are a number of variations on precise recipes — with some families swearing by their own secret ingredients like garlic salt — but in a nutshell, pimento cheese is a magical mix of cheddar cheese, mayo, pimentos, and in some cases, cream cheese. Sure, it sounds pretty simple, but that's exactly what the best things in life can be. It's easy to make, and it's also the perfect ingredient in an almost shockingly delicious grilled cheese sandwich.

There are a lot of mistakes that people make when cooking a grilled cheese sandwich, and one of the biggest is choosing a cheese that doesn't melt properly. We'd argue that not taking the time to make a batch of pimento cheese for a grilled cheese upgrade is a mistake, too. Sure, there are times when you want a simple sandwich with melty slices of American cheese, but pimento cheese? It's pretty incredible.