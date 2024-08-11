Pimento Grilled Cheese Is The Delicious Upgrade We Never Saw Coming
One of the great things about the connectivity of our 21st-century world is the dissemination of once-local foodie delights. You don't have to be in Maine to find a delicious lobster roll anymore, you don't need to go to Texas for some amazing barbecue, and you don't have to go to Buffalo for some traditional wings. And when it comes to Southern staples that should definitely be enjoyed far and wide, look no further than pimento cheese.
You may wonder what exactly pimento cheese is and how it is used. There are a number of variations on precise recipes — with some families swearing by their own secret ingredients like garlic salt — but in a nutshell, pimento cheese is a magical mix of cheddar cheese, mayo, pimentos, and in some cases, cream cheese. Sure, it sounds pretty simple, but that's exactly what the best things in life can be. It's easy to make, and it's also the perfect ingredient in an almost shockingly delicious grilled cheese sandwich.
There are a lot of mistakes that people make when cooking a grilled cheese sandwich, and one of the biggest is choosing a cheese that doesn't melt properly. We'd argue that not taking the time to make a batch of pimento cheese for a grilled cheese upgrade is a mistake, too. Sure, there are times when you want a simple sandwich with melty slices of American cheese, but pimento cheese? It's pretty incredible.
Making a pimento grilled cheese is easy
Making a grilled cheese sandwich with the delightful Southern spread of pimento cheese is pretty straightforward: Spread your pimento cheese on your bread and cook it just like you would cook a regular grilled cheese sandwich. Delish! We do, however, have a few tips to make your pimento grilled cheese even better, starting with a reminder not to go too overboard when you're piling on your pimento cheese. Stick with around ⅓ cup — ½ cup at most — and you'll end up with cheese that's melted all the way through.
And that's where our next tip comes in. In order to prevent your bread from burning before the cheese melts, cook your sandwich over low heat. While it might take a little longer, we promise it'll be worth it. If you're still having trouble getting that perfect balance of melted cheese and toasted bread, cover the pan with a lid to help trap the heat and melt the cheese.
Finally, we'd also recommend that you make your own pimento cheese from scratch for this, starting with a block of cheddar cheese instead of the pre-shredded bags. Why? When you pull out your box grater, you can make good use of the different sides to grate your cheese into a mix of sizes. Small pieces will melt quickly while the larger chunks retain some texture for the perfect combination of firm and ooey, gooey deliciousness.
Some simple additions make this idea even better
This sandwich is delicious no matter how you make your pimento cheese, and there are a number of amazing ways to add some delicious variety. Since it's typically made with mayo and/or cream cheese, this is an easy way to switch things up. Swap out regular mayo for a bacon and tomato-flavored mayo, for example, or perhaps a spicy habanero mayo.
And that flexibility is one of the most significant advantages of making your own pimento cheese: There are almost infinite ways to customize it. Add cayenne pepper, diced jalapeños, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, adobo sauce, olives, or even throw in a few different kinds of cheese (as long as they're of the melty variety).
As far as the sandwich goes, there are a few things that can be added to take this one to the next level, but keep in mind that your pimento cheese is going to be the star here, and it doesn't really need too much help. Add some veggies or tomato for a pop of freshness, or add a few pieces of bacon, ham, or chicken — which can be a great way to use up some leftovers. You can also turn your pimento grilled cheese into a tuna melt. Pimento cheese, it turns out, is just the creamy upgrade that many of your sandwiches are calling out for.