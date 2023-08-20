What Exactly Is Pimento Cheese And How Is It Used?

Among the many ways to enjoy cheese, turning various assortments into tasty, scoopable dips tends to be a preferred method of consumption. Next to oven-baked spinach artichoke dip and cheesy bacon dip recipes, pimento cheese has also become a staple of sorts at common social functions. While you're used to seeing pimentos stuffed neatly into green olives, you might be surprised to discover that pimentos are actually mildly flavored pimientos, a small type of Spanish cherry pepper. Next to being used to enhance the flavor of alcoholic beverages, as well as certain rice and pasta dishes, pimentos are known for their integral role in classic pimento cheese dip.

Pimento cheese is a soft cold cheese dip with added pimentos; it has a reputation for being a staple in Southern homes in the United States. However, the development of this mildly flavored spread was actually developed up north. One of the earliest recipes for pimento cheese in the early 1900s consisted of soft cream cheese, chives, minced pimentos, and mustard.

While the development of ingredients and added flavors have changed over time to include mayonnaise and grated cheddar cheese, the base of this delicious dip usually remains the same and always includes diced pimentos.