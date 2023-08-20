What Exactly Is Pimento Cheese And How Is It Used?
Among the many ways to enjoy cheese, turning various assortments into tasty, scoopable dips tends to be a preferred method of consumption. Next to oven-baked spinach artichoke dip and cheesy bacon dip recipes, pimento cheese has also become a staple of sorts at common social functions. While you're used to seeing pimentos stuffed neatly into green olives, you might be surprised to discover that pimentos are actually mildly flavored pimientos, a small type of Spanish cherry pepper. Next to being used to enhance the flavor of alcoholic beverages, as well as certain rice and pasta dishes, pimentos are known for their integral role in classic pimento cheese dip.
Pimento cheese is a soft cold cheese dip with added pimentos; it has a reputation for being a staple in Southern homes in the United States. However, the development of this mildly flavored spread was actually developed up north. One of the earliest recipes for pimento cheese in the early 1900s consisted of soft cream cheese, chives, minced pimentos, and mustard.
While the development of ingredients and added flavors have changed over time to include mayonnaise and grated cheddar cheese, the base of this delicious dip usually remains the same and always includes diced pimentos.
Pimento cheese can be used in a variety of dishes
Pimento cheese not only happens to be tasty, but the mild, nuanced flavors of this cheesy dip also make it easy to add to a number of your favorite meals for a quick upgrade. Pimento cheese is loved in its most basic form atop cucumbers, celery, crackers, and crostini. And the most common use for pimento cheese in 2023 might be its presence on a charcuterie board. And certain foodies don't shy away from using it as a flavorful sandwich base.
Next to crudité dip and sandwich filling, pimento cheese can be added to many common foods for an extra shot of creaminess and salty cheese flavor. (Sure enough, pimento cheese is the Southern spread your burger is missing.) Add a scoop of this tasty spread to any beef burger or chicken sandwich, and you're sure to experience a nice balance of flavors. Pimento cheese can also be the perfect antidote to certain hot dishes, such as mashed potatoes and even your morning bowl of grits.
When it comes down to using pimento cheese, let your creative juices flow. Anything that might pair well with a balanced blend of cheese, spices, and mayonnaise is fair game.
There's more than one way to make classic pimento cheese
Now that you know you can use this tasty dip to enhance a plethora of different foods, what's the best way to make homemade pimento cheese? To make perfect, party-pleasing pimento cheese, you have to choose the ingredients that are right for you, and there are different variations in the world of recipes. While the original pimento cheese recipe that became popular in the early 20th century was made with only cream cheese, pimento cheese has evolved to include grated cheddar cheese and mayonnaise, with some recipes omitting the cream cheese entirely.
If you don't want to choose just one cheese, many common recipes include both cream cheese and freshly grated cheddar. To make pimento cheese, combine 4 ounces of softened cream cheese with 8 ounces of grated cheddar cheese. Add ½ cup of mayonnaise and ½ cup of drained pimentos to bind all of that cheesy goodness. Lastly, add enough salt, pepper, and seasonings to give the newly made pimento cheese a signature flavor.
Apart from this classic recipe, you can also make pimento cheese by omitting the cream cheese or adding in bits of fresh herbs and scallions to tailor the dip to your individual taste preferences. Now that you have a solid recipe and know exactly how to use this cheesy Southern staple, you're ready to enjoy everything pimento cheese has to offer.