This Decadent Addition Makes Ina Garten's Cobb Salad Truly Stand Out

Tips from Ina Garten to help up your cooking game are always welcome, but when it comes to most of her recipes, you will appreciate that she is a fan of store-bought ingredients. If you are looking to buy live lobsters and there is a tank in the grocery store, the guy behind the meat counter may be willing to steam it for you while you stroll through the aisles. This will take about 15 minutes and is worth the wait, so plan your shopping accordingly. Then you can take your cooked seafood home and remove the meat.

While the tail holds the most meat, remember to get all of those pieces from the claw and knuckle. These two parts of the lobster harbor the sweetest and most tender meat of this crustacean. This is going to be some of the yummiest bites when paired with all the ingredients in your Cobb salad. However, if you don't want to deal with the mess and hassle of removing lobster meat from the shell, you can always buy frozen and cook it at home.