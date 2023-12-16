The Important Timing Tip To Remember For Steaming A Whole Lobster

Unlike whole chickens, roast beef, or even a leg of lamb, a lot of people can get pretty far in life without ever cooking a live lobster. If you don't eat a lot of seafood, or you didn't grow up near the ocean, most of us are only faced with a lobster when it's already cooked on a plate at a restaurant. At some point, however, if you like the briny shellfish, you'll want to cook a few at home, and if you don't know what you're doing it's pretty easy to overcook or undercook your clawed crustaceans. Properly cooking lobster is easy, you just have to cook by time and weight. For the first pound of lobster, you should steam it for 10 minutes. For every pound after that, steam it for an additional 6 minutes.

Cooking lobsters — or any seafood — involves a little bit of art and science, but it isn't hard. Steaming lobster is a lot like boiling eggs. They're both very time and temperature-sensitive, but because they have hard shells you can't exactly stick a thermometer in to see where things stand. So instead, you just need to set a timer and be ready to pull the lobster out at exactly the right time. If you follow the simple cooking rules, you'll get perfectly tender lobster meat every time.