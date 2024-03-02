Lime Juice Is The Key To Freshen Up Your Fishy Garbage Disposal

Using lime juice to neutralize the unpleasant odors from your garbage disposal is simple. After placing your leftover fish remnants in your disposal, simply follow with a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Then, simply turn your garbage disposal on for about a minute, and the natural acidity in the lime juice will cut through any grease, working to deodorize and eliminate any stinky odors and adding a fresh, citrusy scent to your kitchen. Lime juice also works to clean and freshen the blades of your disposal, eliminating prior odors that may have accumulated with frequent use (and any prior seafood nights whose pungent scents are still hanging around).

Alternatively, you can cut your limes into small chunks and stuff them down the disposal — the acidity on the lime peels is just as effective a deodorizer and refresher as the juice. But use this method in moderation, as peels in large amounts are more likely to get stuck in your garbage disposal, and the rough texture of the peels could damage its blades. In fact, if you use peels, put some ice cubes in there, too — the ice will help clear peel debris and keep your disposal clear. And if your limes have gotten old, don't stress — you can still utilize those leftover limes as a helpful cleaning agent, even if you can no longer eat them. No fresh limes on hand? A squeeze of bottled lime juice will work just as well.