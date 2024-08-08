The Surefire Way To Tell If Your Kimchi Has Gone Bad

Fermentation involves the action of microbes, which feast on carbohydrates and convert them into acid. This process means that kimchi is a living food, which can impact how it should be stored. While you can keep kimchi in room temperature conditions, bear in mind that doing so means it will only last about one week. Additionally, the continued fermentation of room-temperature kimchi can alter the flavor and turn it into something unpleasant.

Based on these facts, the refrigerator is the best place for your kimchi, as cold storage can allow the food to last up to six months in some cases. For the best results, your refrigerator should range from 32 to 39 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can ensure the proper temperature range by avoiding the common mistakes people make with their refrigerators. You also want to limit exposure to air as much as possible, which can even be an issue inside the refrigerator. If you find that the kimchi ingredients aren't completely covered by the liquid they're stored in, take the kimchi and relocate it to a smaller container, making sure that veggies are fully surrounded by the delicious liquid.