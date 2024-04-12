Ramen Vs Udon: The Differences Between These Classic Noodles

Japanese noodle dishes are wildly popular around the world for a reason: They're absolutely delicious, in addition to being extremely varied. But there's far more than one type of Japanese noodle, and two of the most well-known — ramen and udon — are very different. While both are relatively chewy wheat noodles that you're supposed to slurp, that's about where the similarities end.

On the surface, there are plenty of obvious differences between ramen noodles and udon noodles, and you're certainly never going to mistake one for the other. Udon noodles are large, thick, and often straight — an almost-square tube that's neither flat and thin like fettuccine nor round like spaghetti. Ramen noodles, meanwhile, are (usually) thin, springy, and wavy. In addition to the obvious differences in shape, they have significant flavor differences, too. While ramen is lighter and works well in a rich broth alongside various umami ingredients, udon noodles have more flavor and bite and are typically the star of any dish.

It's not surprising they're prepared differently. Unlike ramen, udon are typically cooked then rinsed in cold water to shock them back into the right texture. And while you typically knead ramen with your hands, the traditional way to knead udon is actually using your feet.