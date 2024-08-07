The Fatty Ingredient That Gives Bruschetta A Bougie Upgrade

Classic bruschetta is the perfect appetizer for virtually every occasion, but if you're looking for a way to elevate this dish for a fancy event, you can add an uncommon ingredient. While Italian cured meats like salami and prosciutto are rather well-known, not as many people have experienced the joys of lardo, which is essentially porcine back fat cured with an assortment of herbs and spices. The result is a delicately flavored, velvety smooth addition that pairs nicely with the other bruschetta ingredients.

The texture of lardo has much to do with its appeal on warm, toasted bread. Italian bruschetta recipes typically call for baguettes or some other type of crusty bread, which contrasts so beautifully with the rich buttery texture of the lardo. As for flavor, the subtlety of lardo makes it an ideal pairing for vibrantly flavored ingredients like garlic and balsamic vinegar, which can be frequently found in bruschetta recipes.