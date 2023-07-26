The Simple Prep Work That Prevents Soggy Bruschetta

Who doesn't love crunching into a toasty, fully-loaded slice of bruschetta? Homemade bruschetta is one of the best kinds there is, but there's one caveat: how do you apply a wet tomato salad on top of toasted bread and keep it from going soggy? The simple prep work needed to prevent soggy bruschetta is to remove the bitter tomato skins and seeds before assembling. Top the bread just before serving, and it'll keep its crunch.

Bruschetta is as classic as burgers and hot dogs in the summer months when tomatoes and basil are in their peak season. Derived from the Roman verb "bruscare," which eventually made its way into the Italian language as "abbrustolire," meaning "to toast" or "to roast over coals," this Italian antipasto remains a modern day crowd-pleaser. Hailing from the regions of Tuscany and Lazio in central Italy, bruschetta started out as a simple Roman dish of rubbing fresh garlic over roasted bread and drizzling olive oil over top. It is speculated that this tradition stems from Roman farmers who would use slices of bread to "taste" their new harvests of olive oil.

Today, many different types of bruschetta exist regionally in Italy and internationally, but the most classic preparation is grilled bread rubbed with garlic, topped with fresh diced tomatoes and basil, drizzled with olive oil, and seasoned with salt. Toppings vary stateside, and you'll typically see mozzarella or other cheeses and vegetables added, and oftentimes a balsamic glaze drizzled over the top.