The Metal Bowl Trick For Perfectly Melty Cheeseburgers

When making cheeseburgers, getting the cheese to melt just right is crucial. If you wait too long to add the cheese, you end up with firm slices that don't have that gooey texture we love. But, if you jump the gun, it melts all over the skillet, meaning less cheese on your burger and a harder pan to clean. Luckily, we have a clever hack to create perfectly melty cheeseburgers.

Once your burger is cooked, remove it from the skillet, add the cheese, and cover it with a metal bowl. The bowl will trap the steam coming off your burger and melt the cheese. Bonus tip: when removing the patty from your skillet, flip it over so the cheese is on the hotter side and will melt faster. Also, you want the bowl to be just large enough to allow the burger to breathe without allowing too much air in. Aim for one roughly twice as big as your burger.

Ultimately, the key here is timing. So make sure your patty is piping hot, and add the cheese and cover it with the metal bowl immediately. Keep it covered for several minutes, and don't be tempted to peek too early, or you'll release the steam. To keep yourself occupied, use this time to prep buns, toppings, and condiments. And if you need inspiration, you have a choice of cheese and toppings.