We Tried Burger King's Shroom 'N Swiss Melt And It Was Good But Not Great

Burger King has never been afraid to take its famous Whopper to new and adventurous places. Back in 1985, it even tested out a line of tacoburgers, pizzaburgers, mushroomburgers, and Swissburgers. In 2022, it introduced a trio of limited-run Melts — the Whopper Melt, Spicy Whopper Melt, and Bacon Whopper Melt. These Melts were next-level cheesy, where melted cheese was oozing out from between its toasted buns. By the end of that year, Burger King started testing out a fourth Whopper Melt in select locations — Shroom n' Swiss. A year later, Burger King is bringing back the Melts, although the Spicy Whopper Melt didn't make the cut this time around.

Now that anyone across the country can get their hands on the Shroom n' Swiss, I wanted to grab my own to see how it tastes. So, will this Melt melt my heart, or break it in two? Without further ado, here is my chew and review.