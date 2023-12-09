We Tried Burger King's Shroom 'N Swiss Melt And It Was Good But Not Great
Burger King has never been afraid to take its famous Whopper to new and adventurous places. Back in 1985, it even tested out a line of tacoburgers, pizzaburgers, mushroomburgers, and Swissburgers. In 2022, it introduced a trio of limited-run Melts — the Whopper Melt, Spicy Whopper Melt, and Bacon Whopper Melt. These Melts were next-level cheesy, where melted cheese was oozing out from between its toasted buns. By the end of that year, Burger King started testing out a fourth Whopper Melt in select locations — Shroom n' Swiss. A year later, Burger King is bringing back the Melts, although the Spicy Whopper Melt didn't make the cut this time around.
Now that anyone across the country can get their hands on the Shroom n' Swiss, I wanted to grab my own to see how it tastes. So, will this Melt melt my heart, or break it in two? Without further ado, here is my chew and review.
What does Burger King's Shroom n' Swiss Melt taste like?
From the get-go, I knew that the new Shroom n' Swiss Melt was going to be a messy affair. Outfitted in a special "Melts" paper wrapper, the grease from within dampened its way out to its exterior. My hands were already slippery even before making any contact with the actual sandwich. Peeling back the wrapper and taking a peek, the burger looked more like an ice cream cookie sandwich with icing than something crafted by Burger King.
The bun had a texture similar to Texas Toast, where its rough grilled flat top gives way to a foamy underbelly. Opening the sandwich revealed the source of the mess, where a smattering of mushrooms swam in a sea of Royal Sauce and Swiss cheese. The mushrooms were wet and squishy and seemed like they came directly from a can. The sauce and cheese were so melded together, that it was hard to differentiate which was which. Together they made for an ultra-creamy and tangy mixture that defined this burger's taste and helped to disguise the lackluster mushrooms. The hamburger patties were thin, salty, and cooked at a medium temperature. As a whole, the Shroom n' Swiss Melt was a tasty and savory sandwich.
What is Burger King's Shroom n' Swiss Melt made of?
Burger King's Shroom n' Swiss Melt is a pair of 2-ounce flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties smothered in melted Swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms, and Royal Sauce. It is housed between two slices of toasted bread.
The Melt contains 860 calories, 57 grams of fat, 25 grams of saturated fat, .3 grams of trans fat, 170 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,060 milligrams of sodium, 38.3 grams of carbohydrates, and 8.1 grams of sugars. It also has 4.2 grams of fiber and 48 grams of protein.
How to order a Shroom n' Swiss Melt and much it costs
The Shroom n' Swiss Melt, along with the returning Classic and Bacon Melts, are available now at participating nationwide Burger Kings for a limited time only, and while supplies last. They are available to order from 10:30 a.m. until close.
Orders for the Melts can be placed in-store at the counter, drive-thru, and in advance on Burger King's website or through its app. Delivery is also available in many locations. Since Burger King always wants you to "have it your way," the sandwich can be completely customized to remove or add additional toppings. Prices may vary per location, but the Shroom n' Swiss Melt I ordered at a Manhattan Burger King cost $7.49 a la carte.
The Melts can be turned into a combo, which includes a soda and a side. Online and through the app, special Digital Exclusives are also available, with fun names like Whatever Floats Your Melt (includes a soda and soft serve ice cream), The Meltiest Meal of The Year (with a soda and cheesy tots), Extra Cheese for My Main Squeeze (two Melts, cheesy tots, mozzarella sticks, two drinks), and Melts and More for 4 (two Melts, two chicken sandwiches, 16-piece nuggets, and four drinks).
The final verdict
On the surface, Burger King's Shroom n' Swiss Melt doesn't appear to be all that big, but it surprisingly packs a lot within its compact frame. I really like these Melts' buns, which offer a nice crunchy texture alternative to Burger King's standard fluffy seeded ones. The Melt's sauce and cheese combo was also rather winning, and one should definitely think twice about bothering to add ketchup, mayo, or mustard to soil its goodness.
Burger King's new Shroom n' Swiss Melt didn't exactly live up to its billing. The mushrooms were subpar, and the Swiss cheese didn't have any pungency to it, like I thought it would have. Nonetheless, this sandwich was a mess and I enjoyed getting my hands dirty with it.