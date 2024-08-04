The Big Safety Precaution To Remember When Grilling Fruit

When it comes to grilling, there are many options beyond meat. Along with burgers, hot dogs, and chicken, you're also free to toss some fruit on your grill to give it a sweet, caramelized flavor and perfectly seared texture. Like all other grilling endeavors, safety is of the utmost importance when grilling pineapples, melons, peaches, and other tasty fruit. To this end, there's one crucial safety factor to remember.

The high concentration of water within fruit can pose a major hazard if you don't give it time to cool down after grilling. This water can become a bubbling cauldron inside the fruit, and biting into it immediately may result in serious burns. Accordingly, you must practice some patience and allow your grilled fruit skewers to cool on a plate before sampling them. There's no hard and fast rule on how long to wait, but about two minutes should be sufficient. You can also cut into the fruit to determine its temperature before popping the tasty morsel into your mouth.