Get Out Your Favorite Mug For Delicious Egg Salad In Seconds

If you enjoy the convenience of a five-minute meal, you're going to love this one. And with this recipe, you don't even need to preheat the oven or fire up the stove. All you need is a microwave, a mug, and basic ingredients. It really couldn't get any easier, considering all the things you didn't know you could cook in your microwave. One of these is eggs and today, we're going to use them in a delicious egg salad. So grab your favorite cup and let's get started.

Start by sprinkling a little salt at the bottom of your mug, which helps your egg cook evenly. Then crack it directly into your cup and stab it a few times with a fork. By breaking up the yolk, you'll prevent it from exploding, which can save some serious clean-up time. Next, cover the mug with a loose paper towel or plastic wrap that's slightly folded back for aeration. Microwave on high for roughly 45 seconds or until cooked through and then empty your egg into another bowl to cool for a minute and mash it with your fork. Add mayonnaise, relish, and black pepper to taste and mix thoroughly.

That's it — all that's left is to enjoy your five-minute meal. However, before you dive into your delicious egg salad, we've got some even tastier ideas for you to try.