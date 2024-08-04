Get Out Your Favorite Mug For Delicious Egg Salad In Seconds
If you enjoy the convenience of a five-minute meal, you're going to love this one. And with this recipe, you don't even need to preheat the oven or fire up the stove. All you need is a microwave, a mug, and basic ingredients. It really couldn't get any easier, considering all the things you didn't know you could cook in your microwave. One of these is eggs and today, we're going to use them in a delicious egg salad. So grab your favorite cup and let's get started.
Start by sprinkling a little salt at the bottom of your mug, which helps your egg cook evenly. Then crack it directly into your cup and stab it a few times with a fork. By breaking up the yolk, you'll prevent it from exploding, which can save some serious clean-up time. Next, cover the mug with a loose paper towel or plastic wrap that's slightly folded back for aeration. Microwave on high for roughly 45 seconds or until cooked through and then empty your egg into another bowl to cool for a minute and mash it with your fork. Add mayonnaise, relish, and black pepper to taste and mix thoroughly.
That's it — all that's left is to enjoy your five-minute meal. However, before you dive into your delicious egg salad, we've got some even tastier ideas for you to try.
Ways to use your egg salad in meals
There are many different ways egg salad is enjoyed around the world, with many countries spreading it over toast or a bed of leaf greens. However, in the U.S., we typically eat it as is or make it into a sandwich. When keeping it classic, you can still serve it in a bowl but provide some dipping utensils. Veggie sticks, chips, or crackers pair well with this dish. It also makes an excellent side dish for baked beans, burgers, or grilled cheese. And if you really want to take your egg salad sandwich to the next level, use garlic bread for an extra flavorful crunch.
If you're looking to get creative in the kitchen, use this meal as a stuffing for your favorite vegetables. Tomatoes, bell peppers, or celery sticks are tasty vessels and they make mess-free appetizers as well. But if we're being honest, chances are if you're making a meal in a mug you're probably in a hurry. So why not make an egg salad wrap to-go? Lay your tortilla flat, add fresh lettuce, and spread your mix on top. Then just roll it, wrap it in tinfoil and you're ready to hit the road.
More meals you can microwaveable in a mug
If you're consistently short on time, a mug and a microwave are your best friends and egg salad isn't the only thing you can cook with them. Before you run out the door in the morning, microwave an egg breakfast. You can whip up scrambled eggs, chilaquiles, or a quiche in a cup. Just make sure to add ingredients that cook within seconds, like spinach and cheese.
Similarly to egg salad, you can make tuna melts on the fly by mixing tuna, cheese, celery, and onions. Spread it between two slices of toast or use it as a dip. Pepperoni pizza can also be made in a mug by layering the ingredients for dough, followed by tomato sauce, cheese, and meat slices.
If you're looking for a lighter snack, mug muffins can be made in minutes. Savory options can include an herb and cheese muffin or garlic bread. Meanwhile, sweet tooths will be stoked to discover a host of delicious microwavable mug cake recipes, from red velvet to pumpkin spice latte. Ultimately, the options are endless. And if you have a particularly busy day, you could probably eat every meal in your favorite cup if you wanted to.