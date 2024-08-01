Take Your Egg Salad Sandwich To The Next Level With One Simple Tweak

While they may not be the most glamorous, egg salad sandwiches are hearty meals that have become an American deli staple. They're a classic summer picnic dish, a common sight at luncheons, and are a great way to use up leftover hard-boiled eggs. Traditionally made from eggs mixed with condiments and slapped on white bread, the beauty of these sandwiches is in the simplicity — but why not level up by adding a simple upgrade? Swap your soft white bread for garlic toast, and thank us later.

Garlic bread is another culinary classic that is easy to make and enjoy. Not to mention, it will pair perfectly with your egg salad because what doesn't garlic bread taste good with? It also serves as the perfect contrast: The toasted bread adds a crunchy texture to the softness of the egg salad, and the milder creaminess of the savory egg salad balances the sharp, pungent flavor of garlic.