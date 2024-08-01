McDonald's Latest Earnings Call Shows It's Actually Losing Customers

Inflation has continued to hit Americans hard since COVID-19 changed the world, even with the federal government closing in on its 2% inflation goal. McDonald's and other fast food restaurants used to be the quick, low-cost alternative to cooking at home. Now, a 10-piece McNugget meal can cost as much as a meal at a sit-down restaurant. What's worse, some McDonald's prices have actually increased by double or even triple the rate of inflation over the past decade.

Not only have people noticed this extreme price increase, but they're starting to make their frustration known. For the first time since the final quarter of 2020, McDonald's global sales have dropped a full percent, and U.S. sales are down .7% compared to this time last year. That hurts McDonald's stock price, too, falling almost 11% since August 2023 at the time of writing. McDonald's chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski foresaw the drop, saying on a recent earnings call that "Beginning last year we warned of a more discriminating consumer, particularly among lower-income households" before continuing to note that "those pressures have deepened and broadened."