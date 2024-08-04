Your Desserts Are Missing This Underrated Floral Spice

For most people, the word dessert is synonymous with sweetness, and calls to mind favorite flavors like chocolate and caramel. And yet experimental food lovers have embraced the idea that a little spice is nice in sugary things. Perhaps you know this already, and have experimented with cayenne or smoky ancho in a brownie, cake, or ice cream recipe. In that case, you probably don't need to have the swicy food movement explained – you already know there are excellent reasons for these flavor pathways to converge. But you might be looking for new inspiration, and that's where a ingredient that brings this type of depth to your dessert comes in. Look no further than the floral and aesthetically pleasing pink peppercorn.

This is one of those small-but-mighty situations: Though it's a petite ingredient, pink peppercorn brings not only its own subtle and unique flavor, but helps to enhance others, while also offering colorful pizazz. You might already know pink peppercorn for its ability to upgrade salads, proteins, and sauces, but its bright taste and subtle spice complements many other elements as well. Don't sleep on these vibrant pops when it comes time for dessert — they're just the thing to set them off.