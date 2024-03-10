You Only Need 3 Ingredients For A Perfectly Refreshing Mango Sorbet

When it comes to the tools you'll need to make this sorbet, look for a knife, a blender, a sieve, an ice cream churn (optional), and a freezer. The process is simplicity itself: peel and chop the pulp of about three mangoes and blend until smooth, adding at least a cup of simple syrup and the juice of one lime. (If you want to make things even easier on yourself, skip the step of making a simple syrup with granulated sugar, adding instead some much finer caster sugar — or even maple syrup — to the blender). When you have a smooth consistency, you can either strain out the remaining pulp or skip this step and head straight to the freezer.

The trick to a perfect sorbet is that it's not super icy. This can be easily accomplished in an ice cream churn, but that's not absolutely vital: Freezing the sorbet in a sealed containerfor a few hours, blending again, and then refreezing will functionally accomplish the same feat. The golden-orange scoops of mango sorbet will look and taste exquisite with a sprig of either fresh mint or basil leaves. Now, on to these ten other healthy sorbet recipes you need to make...