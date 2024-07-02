Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores Review: Does The World Really Need Hot Chocolate Noodles?

As I pulled back the lid, the contents of this Cup Noodle immediately told me that this was no ordinary flavor. It looked like a hot chocolate frozen in time, with pellets of marshmallow lying about over a pile of powdery, dry chocolate. It has the appearance of one of those fake food displays that are placed in the front of a restaurant to entice customers to buy it. It had an appealing cocoa smell to it, which added to its allure.

I followed the instructions of adding water to the fill line, which floated the marshmallow pellets to the top. Three minutes of microwave magic and it was ready, although some of the liquid boiled over, making a mess of my cup. The directions instructed me to wait two minutes, but my curiosity couldn't last that long.

The contents of the cup no longer resembled the hot chocolate I once admired, and instead just looked like a brown-watery cup of ramen. The noodles retained their umami-ness and were nicely chewy, but seemed out of place in a sea of a chocolate liquid. It's a weird balance that's hard to get past. The chalky chocolate told my taste buds to try to enjoy its sweetness, but the noodles kept reminding my brain that this should be a more salty soiree. Either way, this didn't feel like any s'mores session at a campfire I've ever been a part of.