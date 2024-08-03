The Extra Cooking Tool You Need For Beautifully Grilled Chicken

Cooking times will vary based on how much chicken you are cooking and if you are cooking it directly over the flame or using indirect heat; however, you should plan for about an hour for a whole spatchcocked chicken or half chicken. Remember chicken is fully cooked when the juices run clear, but to be on the safe side, always use a meat thermometer and look for a reading of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you don't own a grill press but are thinking about purchasing one so you can grill up some tasty chicken, there are a few things to look for. You want to make certain that it presses food evenly, and that it has a large surface area. Because you will be holding it over an open flame, you also don't want your grill press's handle to be short. Height matters here, and it is good to look for one that has a heat resistant element on the handle as well.

A grill press is versatile. Once you've cooked chicken using this kitchen gadget, you may want to use it when grilling hamburgers or frying up a pan of bacon for breakfast. You can even use it for steak, fish and vegetables.