The Cast Iron Trick For Perfectly Grilled Chicken Every Time

By using a cast iron skillet, you avoid having to manually press your chicken against the grill with a spatula continuously, ensuring the chicken is evenly cooked throughout all its different parts — and freeing you up to do other things. But to get the best results possible, you'll need to grill your chicken whole with the spatchcock technique. Spatchocking involves cutting down the chicken's ribcage along the backbone to open it up into a butterfly shape, so the entire chicken's exterior surface area and insides are exposed to the hot grill. It'll take a few tools and a bit of butchering, but it's necessary for this method to work its best. It's just a little more effort in exchange for a huge payoff.

After you spatchcock the chicken, wipe it clean and completely dry with paper towels, slather it in oil, and prep it with your desired seasonings. It's best to begin with the chicken skin-side down on the grill, starting on a lower flame so you don't skortch the skin. Although you will eventually flip it and use the cast iron skillet to press down on the other side, starting skin-side down will help the skin get ultra-crispy first while locking in the chicken's natural juices, making for a moist, tender bird.