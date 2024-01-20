The Rotation Technique To Properly Torch Crème Brûlée

After taking this step, it can be difficult to discern if you've adequately caramelized your custard. While torching your dessert a touch more is always an option, burning the brûlée isn't an error that can be easily resolved. As such, err on the underdone side of the spectrum. It is suggested that you re-refrigerate your freshly torched crème brûlée, which will allow the custard to cool down again and give you a better sense of how well your rotating torch technique worked.

If you're still hesitant to use a torch, it might be beneficial for you to try the tool out a few times before you take it to the dessert. You can get a few practice attempts in by sprinkling a small amount of sugar onto a baking sheet. Take your torch to this sprinkled sugar until it begins to bubble and brown. You can use this practice method to try out the rotation technique but you need to be wary of the baking tray's temperature to avoid burning yourself. Once you've practiced enough, you can drop the baking tray into water, which will eventually cause the caramelized sugar to dissolve. Mastering this rotation technique could be the best way to torch your crème brûlée into a masterpiece.