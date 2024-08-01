The Tart Fruit That Adds Layers Of Flavor To Coleslaw

The best coleslaw ever starts with simple ingredients. You need little more than some shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a dressing of mayo and vinegar, a bit of sugar, and some salt and pepper to taste. But the beauty of coleslaw lies in its simplicity. Because there aren't overpowering elements at play, you can develop layers of flavor to this side dish to separate your recipe from everyone else's, starting by adding tart but sweet dried cranberries. This tangy ingredient will make your coleslaw stand out and taste delish.

Dried cranberries are easy to work with because, unlike fresh, they don't require any cooking and sweetening. That said, drying cranberries is a process. Before all their excess moisture is removed, cranberries are halved to release their natural tartness. They are then sweetened to bring balance to their taste. But the transformation is so worth it. Their texture becomes chewy and distinctive, making them a perfect contrasting ingredient in everything from salads to baked goods to trail mixes, but especially in coleslaw, where the crunchy elements benefit from this dried fruit's sticky nature.