The Tart Fruit That Adds Layers Of Flavor To Coleslaw
The best coleslaw ever starts with simple ingredients. You need little more than some shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a dressing of mayo and vinegar, a bit of sugar, and some salt and pepper to taste. But the beauty of coleslaw lies in its simplicity. Because there aren't overpowering elements at play, you can develop layers of flavor to this side dish to separate your recipe from everyone else's, starting by adding tart but sweet dried cranberries. This tangy ingredient will make your coleslaw stand out and taste delish.
Dried cranberries are easy to work with because, unlike fresh, they don't require any cooking and sweetening. That said, drying cranberries is a process. Before all their excess moisture is removed, cranberries are halved to release their natural tartness. They are then sweetened to bring balance to their taste. But the transformation is so worth it. Their texture becomes chewy and distinctive, making them a perfect contrasting ingredient in everything from salads to baked goods to trail mixes, but especially in coleslaw, where the crunchy elements benefit from this dried fruit's sticky nature.
Add a pop of color to your coleslaw
Additionally, the color of this fruit plays a key role in this salad. Cranberries and their vibrant red hue also offer a pop of color that makes for a visually beautiful presentation when added to coleslaw. This may seem like a superficial reason to add them, but according to Hunter Lab, color and taste have a special relationship. Brightly colored foods can make you think a food is sweeter and less biting than it may actually be. This is true with cranberries.
Dried cranberries will add a sweet zing and brighten the overall flavor of this dish, but beyond the color, texture, and flavor cranberries add to your coleslaw, these ruby reds are good for you and add a nutritious vibe. Cranberries are full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can help to reduce inflammation and contribute to your wellness. Containing vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, and manganese, these dried fruits are a sweet powerhouse of goodness.
Other tasty coleslaw additions
To add cranberries to your coleslaw, go big or go home. You can start by adding ½ cup to the shredded veggies if you are feeling a little timid, but feel free to increase that amount to 1 cup or up to 1¼ cups. If the cranberries taste too sour, you can also add a combination of raisins and cranberries to create a cabbage slaw. Raisins are naturally sweet and can round out the overall taste.
Cranberries pair well with chopped pecans, walnuts, or sunflower kernels if you want to add a hearty protein-rich ingredient before you dress it with your mayo-based dressing. If you want to sweeten your dressing to help balance the tartness of the dried cranberries, consider adding a couple of tablespoons of honey to the mix for a milder bite. Cranberries may make your coleslaw feel a little more festive, but you can still serve it with a roasted pork tenderloin, meaty sloppy Joes, or with your apple-bourbon pulled pork sliders.