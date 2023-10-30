The Tangy Ingredient That Will Make Your Coleslaw Stand Out From The Rest

Coleslaw provides that tangy, creamy contrast of flavor and texture, whether it's on a barbecue plate, picnic platter, or bowl all its own. The crunch of raw, shredded cabbage plus the smoothness of creamy dressing and the puckering acidity of a splash of vinegar all make this dish perfect. If you really love that deep tangy flavor that the vinegar imparts, though, there are ways to double down and make it even more pronounced — all with the help of some pickles.

Adding chopped pickles and a splash of that pungent pickle juice into your coleslaw will elevate the dish with maximum tang and crunch, infusing each bite with flavor that both pickle lovers and classic coleslaw fans will adore. Whether you prefer dill, bread and butter, sour, or hot pickles, each of these varieties can be infused into your slaw to imbue a variety of different flavor profiles. Classic dill pickles make for an excellent standard, though, and that dilly taste can be augmented with a touch of fresh dill in the slaw mix as well.