The Parchment Paper Hack To Uncover Your Oven's Hot Spots

Most ovens have hot spots, which are areas with a higher concentration of heat. Because these spots can affect the quality of finished meals, home bakers should know which areas of their oven are hotter than others. In this case, a simple piece of parchment paper can unlock your oven's hidden secrets and greatly improve the outcome of your favorite recipes.

To get started, be sure the rack is dead center in the appliance. Set the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and wait until it's fully heated. At this point, take a parchment-lined baking sheet and position it on the center rack. White parchment paper is best to determine the differences in color as the paper heats up. Leave the baking sheet in the oven for 20 minutes or so, then remove. The darkened portions of the parchment paper signal the areas of the oven that receive the most heat. While this trick is highly effective, it's not the only tool in your arsenal.