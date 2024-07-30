Costco's New Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake Is Quickly Becoming A Fan Favorite

Whether you call it a creamsicle, orange cream, or the more whimsical dreamsicle, few flavors say summer like the one-two punch of pithy orange and floral vanilla, all brought into harmony by luscious cream. This nostalgic flavor has been resurrected in recent years and embraced in iterations from bubbly water to ice cream dip to reimagined versions of ice cream itself. And yet, while some fans have still had to get creative to satisfy a creamsicle craving (see the McDonald's instant orange creamsicle hack that's almost too good), this summer, Costco is making it a snap to get a fix of this classic with a brand new release.

The retail chain has amassed a following for its bakery section's treats (including a discontinued cake we're desperate to have back) — and news of the Dreamsicle Cheesecake is a seasonal siren song to followers. Online fans are already espousing the success of this effort, with one TikToker claiming that "they nailed it with the orange flavor" and another saying it "tastes just like a creamsicle."