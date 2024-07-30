Costco's New Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake Is Quickly Becoming A Fan Favorite
Whether you call it a creamsicle, orange cream, or the more whimsical dreamsicle, few flavors say summer like the one-two punch of pithy orange and floral vanilla, all brought into harmony by luscious cream. This nostalgic flavor has been resurrected in recent years and embraced in iterations from bubbly water to ice cream dip to reimagined versions of ice cream itself. And yet, while some fans have still had to get creative to satisfy a creamsicle craving (see the McDonald's instant orange creamsicle hack that's almost too good), this summer, Costco is making it a snap to get a fix of this classic with a brand new release.
The retail chain has amassed a following for its bakery section's treats (including a discontinued cake we're desperate to have back) — and news of the Dreamsicle Cheesecake is a seasonal siren song to followers. Online fans are already espousing the success of this effort, with one TikToker claiming that "they nailed it with the orange flavor" and another saying it "tastes just like a creamsicle."
What makes this cake so dreamy?
The cake itself is packed with delicious and familiar flavors, beginning with a crispy, buttery base of sweet graham cracker and finished off with a thick layer of fluffy whipped topping. In between, cake clamorers can find the silky Costco cheesecake they know and love, but this batter is flavored with that perfect combo of orange and vanilla. It's garnished with more graham crackers and features a cheeky orange flourish of frosting, making it a delightful centerpiece for any sunny gathering.
The 12-inch cake clocks in at nearly 5 pounds, so there's plenty to feed your creamsicle-loving friends (you can even try the Costco cake ordering tip for perfect slices every time), and it will set you back $22.99. If you're on a mission to make your dream(sicle) come true, it's always a good idea to check with your local Costco to be sure they have a supply in stock, as availability may vary from store to store. It's safe to say that if you can get your hands on one, this fluffy, citrusy cheesecake confection can help make your summer a nostalgic-tasting one.