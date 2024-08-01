Smoked Watermelon Is The Summer Treat You Never Saw Coming
When searching for meat substitutes, unexpected options sometimes offer the most impressive flavors. This is certainly true of watermelon, which can be grilled and paired with savory ingredients and seasonings. While grilled watermelon steaks are a relatively well-known preparation these days, the fruit can also mimic other types of meat.
If you love the smoky flavors associated with ham, you'll appreciate smoked watermelon. This preparation takes a whole watermelon and turns it into a juicy, delectable ham alternative using similar cooking techniques and flavors. Brining the watermelon makes it possible to infuse the fruit with seasonings for a robust, unforgettable flavor. Recipes vary, but the brine for smoked watermelon can include cloves, peppercorns, salt, and bay leaves.
While delicious, it's not likely that someone will mistake smoked watermelon for the real thing, so don't expect an exact mimic of ham. Instead, smoked watermelon uses the flavorings normally associated with ham to complement the mildly sweet flavors of the fruit, which becomes a satisfying savory delight.
Tips for making smoked watermelon
To find a whole watermelon worthy of the recipe, certain qualities indicate ripeness. A good melon will feel hefty in your hands and make an echoing sound when you knock on it. This indicates the melon is brimming with moisture. Once you've chosen your melon, the next step is prepping it for smoking. Remove the rind by cutting off both ends to create a flat surface, then trim away the rind from the perimeter of the fruit. Next, carve cross hatches into the top to make the melon resemble a succulent ham.
When it comes to brining, the melon must remain in the solution for an extended period to soak up all the flavor, typically for up to four days. Brine is created by adding select herbs and spices to water, and traditional smoked ham brines feature ingredients like salt, brown sugar, and pickling spices. After brining, it's time to grill and smoke the juicy melon.
To get the flavor just right, consider the different types of wood for smoking meat (with your watermelon standing in place of traditional smoked meats). In addition to something like hickory, a versatile option ideal for many foods, you can also select cherry wood to introduce a subtle sweetness to the smoked fruit. Mesquite is a more potent wood, so be sure to use it sparingly when making smoked watermelon, or you may be overwhelmed by the result.
How to serve smoked watermelon
Grilled watermelon is perfectly delightful on its own, thanks to its subtly sweet flavor and captivating texture, which has been compared to raw tuna due to its toothsome, fibrous chewiness. However, smoked watermelon can also be incorporated into lots of other recipes. For a refreshing salad, pair the fruit with feta cheese and basil to offset the smokiness of the watermelon. A sprinkling of sea salt is the perfect finish to this light and tasty dish. Watermelon also makes an amazing addition to gazpacho soup, along with garlic, bell peppers, cucumbers, and additional ingredients. Because it's served cold, gazpacho is the ideal soup for summertime.
Speaking of perfect summertime recipes, the fruit can be added to skewers for an appetizer or side dish. Halloumi cheese (which is a tangy, briny cheese with a texture similar to paneer), olive oil, and fresh herbs add some stunning flavors of their own while complementing the smokiness of the watermelon. Remember, you can also employ some sweet fruit grilling hacks if you lack a grill and have a craving for smoked watermelon.