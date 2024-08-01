Smoked Watermelon Is The Summer Treat You Never Saw Coming

When searching for meat substitutes, unexpected options sometimes offer the most impressive flavors. This is certainly true of watermelon, which can be grilled and paired with savory ingredients and seasonings. While grilled watermelon steaks are a relatively well-known preparation these days, the fruit can also mimic other types of meat.

If you love the smoky flavors associated with ham, you'll appreciate smoked watermelon. This preparation takes a whole watermelon and turns it into a juicy, delectable ham alternative using similar cooking techniques and flavors. Brining the watermelon makes it possible to infuse the fruit with seasonings for a robust, unforgettable flavor. Recipes vary, but the brine for smoked watermelon can include cloves, peppercorns, salt, and bay leaves.

While delicious, it's not likely that someone will mistake smoked watermelon for the real thing, so don't expect an exact mimic of ham. Instead, smoked watermelon uses the flavorings normally associated with ham to complement the mildly sweet flavors of the fruit, which becomes a satisfying savory delight.