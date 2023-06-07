The Sweet Hacks You Need For Grilling Fruit If You Don't Have A Grill

When summertime returns, so does grilling season. Though smoked meats and charred vegetables like corn on the cob often take up much of the limelight when it comes to backyard barbecues, one of best foods to toss on the grill is fruit. Over the open flame, peaches become even juicier, the floral sweetness of pineapples is accented, and best of all — caramelization occurs, resulting in deep, charred notes from the natural sugars in fruit like watermelon. The recipe possibilities with grilled fruit are endless (think: grilled peach, feta, arugula, and dandelion greens salad). However, the truth is many people don't always have access to an outdoor grill (hello, apartment living) or may not want to spend the time and energy it takes to fire it up just to sear some pears to serve over a late-night bowl of vanilla ice cream. The good news is, it's possible to grill fruit right from your kitchen.

If you don't have a grill or are simply looking for a convenient trick to get those beloved char marks and roasted sugar notes, you can totally still grill and char your fruit indoors. To grill fruit using kitchen appliances, simply cook your fruit in a grill pan on the stovetop, or expose it to high, direct heat by broiling it in the oven.