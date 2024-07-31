Did Your Online Costco Order Come With Bottles Of Water? This Could Be Why

A trip to Costco comes with some pretty neat perks, including the ability to enjoy one of the food court's amazing, social media-famous hot dogs. However, the warehouse retail chain does offer an online delivery option that allows you to receive your groceries on the same day of ordering, in many cases. And as seen online, some Costco members also receive a little extra something with their orders: cold bottles of water.

For example, one Reddit user who ordered a package of chocolate-drizzled nut bars was surprised to find two Kirkland Signature water bottles in their delivery. A commenter offered their somewhat snarky perspective on the unexpected addition, stating, "Uh, it's summer and they're trying to prevent your items from melting."

To confirm whether that's the real reason for the practice, Daily Meal reached out to a Costco location in Homestead, Pennsylvania. The customer service representative we spoke to revealed that water bottles are included in some orders to keep the delivery cool. Additionally, the rep pointed out that the inclusion of bottled water means "you have a refreshing drink" to enjoy upon receipt of your groceries. Sounds good to us, but some of you might wonder: Wouldn't plain old ice work better?