The Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Costco

Ever since the first Costco opened its doors in Seattle back in 1983, the retail chain has expanded throughout the planet, becoming the shopping destination for consumers looking to save big bucks by buying in bulk. The business model has been a wildly successful one, but it hasn't always been perfect. That's the opinion of Costco members who've expressed their frustration with various annoying aspects of shopping there, as have various retail-themed websites.

Of course, that hasn't seemed to have had much impact on the success of Costco. In fact, the warehouse store has been a hit with consumers right from the start, making history as the first-ever company to see its profits rise from zero to $3 billion in just six years. Since then, the company's growth spurt has been as big as a pack of Costco-sized toilet paper; as of early 2024, Costco had nearly 130 million members worldwide, shopping at 872 monster-size warehouses that ranged in size from 80,000 square feet to 230,000. According to recent company fiscals, net sales during the final quarter of 2023 were a staggering $77.43 billion. Clearly, Costco must be doing something right.

That said, the Costco shopping experience is far from perfect, with plenty of room for improvement. In fact, some Costco shoppers have pointed to aspects of shopping at the big-box retailer that they've found to be downright irritating. To find out more, read on for a rundown of the most annoying things about shopping at Costco.