What Grocery Stores Are Considered Aldi's Biggest Competitors?

Although Illinois currently has the most Aldi stores of any U.S. state, the largest concentration overall — as well as the most growth — happens to be in the Southeast. In August 2023, Aldi acquired 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys locations in states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. That region also happens to be Publix's stomping grounds, which sets the stage for some fierce competition. Consideration scores, which measure whether consumers would consider shopping at a store the next time they do groceries, give a picture of this rivalry. Publix may have the highest consideration score in the Southeast, at 57%, but Aldi is next in line, at just under 36%, according to a YouGov survey. It might seem like a big gap, but the simple truth is, there just aren't any other competitors that match Publix's pull in the area. As Aldi grows, its consideration score will likely increase as well.

Aldi is already closing in when it comes to awareness. Again, Publix is the most recognized grocery retailer in the Southeast, but Aldi isn't far behind — YouGov found brand awareness to be at 88% and 84%, respectively. With more stores planned in the near future and a well-known reputation for discount prices, Aldi isn't doing too shabby compared to the mega-sized supermarket chain.